Police rescue elderly woman from mob justice 

Malawi Police in Mulanje on Wednesday rescued a 68-year-old woman who was facing mob justice just a day after minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda encouraged people to take the law in their hands.

People wanted to kill the old woman on witchcraft accusations.

The incident happened at Namijigo village in the area of Senior Chief Chikumbu in the district.

She was accused of the death of a 12-year-old boy who died on Tuesday evening.

According to the boy’s relations, he died when he was being treated at Mulanje district hospital.

However, people in the village made claims that he was killed by the woman whom they accused of practicing witchcraft.

Following this, some relatives took the dead body to the woman’s house where they also assaulted her.

After receiving the report, police visited the scene and rescued the her and she is currently receiving medical treatment for bruises she sustained during the attack.

Police have since condemned acts of violence against old persons on witchcraft accusations.

The woman hails from Namijingo village, Senior Chief Chikumbu in the district.

