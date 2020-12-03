Mob justice on the rise, police use teargas to disperse angry Dowa villagers

Malawi Police in Dowa have used teargas to disperse angry villagers who were about to administer mob justice on a 38-year-old woman accused of practising witchcraft.

The police came just on time when the angry mob was about to kill the woman.

In the commotion that ensued, villagers smashed the windscreen of a police vehicle.

Dowa police spokesperson, Gladson M’bumpha, says the woman, Annie Black, was accused of teaching children witchcraft.

This angered people of Mdzikometsa village. The village headman then evicted her.

Last night, people from Mdzikometsa and the village where she run to ganged up to deal with the woman.

That is when police moved in and rescued her.

