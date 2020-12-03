Mob justice on the rise, police use teargas to disperse angry Dowa villagers

December 3, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 4 Comments

Malawi Police in Dowa have used teargas to disperse angry villagers who were about to administer mob justice on a 38-year-old woman accused of practising witchcraft.

Police had to chase villagers while firing teargas cannisters 

The police came just on time when the angry mob was about to kill the woman.

In the commotion that ensued, villagers smashed the windscreen of a police vehicle.

Dowa police spokesperson, Gladson M’bumpha, says the woman, Annie Black, was accused of teaching children witchcraft.

This angered people of Mdzikometsa village. The village headman then evicted her.

Last night, people from Mdzikometsa and the  village where she run to ganged up to deal with the woman.

That is when police moved in and rescued her.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Moya
Moya
2 hours ago

o. let’s be fair these cases have always been there prior to chimwendos sentiments and chimwendo was referring to rapist which we all know they are destroying our innocent young girls.

0
Reply
Manyalira Mhone
Manyalira Mhone
2 hours ago

No wonder. This is where Chimwendo the minister comes from. They are just following what one of their own told the nation.

0
Reply
Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
2 hours ago

Nanga sipaja anduna Ochimwendo alamula za mob justice kuti zili bho.Komanso boma ili lititopetsa msanga bwanji.I prophesy there shall be scandals in the coming year which you have never witnessed.

0
Reply
Martin mzeka
Martin mzeka
2 hours ago

Koma dowa

0
Reply
shares
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Malawian Airlines plane clashes with bird after take off: Forced to return at KIA

Passengers aboard a South Africa bound Malawian Airlines plane were forced to return to Kamuzu International Airport (KIA)  Thursday morning...

Close