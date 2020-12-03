Malawian Airlines plane clashes with bird after take off: Forced to return at KIA

Passengers aboard a South Africa bound Malawian Airlines plane were forced to return to Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) Thursday morning in Lilongwe after their plane clashed with a bird soon after take-off.

Malawian Airlines spokesperson Joseph Josiah confirmed the incident.

He said the plane returned to the airport after pilots noticed that it had damaged blades in one of the engines because of the birds’ impact to the plane.

Josiah said the aircraft was destined for Johannesburg.

“It had to make a u-turn to Kamuzu International Airport barely a few minutes after take off following a ‘bird clash'” said Josiah.

He said the the plane, which left at 8:10 am returned to the base after 25 minutes.

He said Malawian Airlines has since called for spare parts from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and that they hope to repair the plane t so that it goes to South Africa.

