Malawian Airlines plane clashes with bird after take off: Forced to return at KIA

December 3, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 4 Comments

Passengers aboard a South Africa bound Malawian Airlines plane were forced to return to Kamuzu International Airport (KIA)  Thursday morning in Lilongwe after their plane clashed with a bird soon after take-off.

Malawian Airlines

Malawian Airlines spokesperson Joseph Josiah  confirmed the incident.

He said the plane returned to the airport after pilots noticed that it had damaged blades in one of the engines  because of the birds’ impact to the plane.

Josiah said the aircraft was destined for Johannesburg.

“It had to make a u-turn to Kamuzu International Airport barely a few minutes after take off following a ‘bird clash'” said Josiah.

He said the the plane, which left at 8:10 am returned to the base after 25 minutes.

He said  Malawian Airlines has since called for spare parts from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and that  they hope to repair the plane t so that it goes to South Africa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Chewailesi Bedansichi
Chewailesi Bedansichi
2 hours ago

The correct terminology for this type of incident is “Bird strike”. This is quite a common incident in some airports. A bird strike can cause extensive damage to the aircraft engine, notably the blades.

0
Reply
Ernest Nyirenda
Ernest Nyirenda
2 hours ago
  1. What type of bird clashed with the plane such that the plane could fail to proceed?
  2. how big is the bird you are talking about here?
  3. The blades were damage by the plane-bird clash?
  4. What are the spares that you have ordered from Ethiopia?
-2
Reply
Parallel Market
Parallel Market
2 hours ago
Reply to  Ernest Nyirenda

Answer:

The questions are too difficult sir. I will leave your school!

0
Reply
Piper
Piper
2 hours ago
Reply to  Ernest Nyirenda

“Bird strikes” are normal in aviation. Happens all the time during take offs and landings. Luckily, not many end up in disasters however the damage done to the fan blades and other inner workings could be significant depending on the size of the bird or flock. Pilots frequently train for this type of scenario in simulators to prepare them for when such incidents arise. I guess the parts will come Ethiopia because they own the plane if you look at the plane’s registration number.

0
Reply
shares
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Sexual violence cases soar in Chikwawa

Authorities in Chikhwawa say rape and defilement cases have soared in the past two months when the district registered 20...

Close