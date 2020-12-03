Sexual violence cases soar in Chikwawa

Authorities in Chikhwawa say rape and defilement cases have soared in the past two months when the district registered 20 cases.

This is despite the intense war waged by the government and rights activists against the vice.

Just this week, a two-year-old  year baby has been defiled  in the area of Traditional Authority Makhuwira in Chikwawa.

According to Aaron Macheka, Chikhwawa District Social Welfare officer, the baby who is also an orphan, was defiled earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Macheka says Chikwawa district has recorded over 20 defilement cases in the last two months.

He said most of the cases involve young girls in the ranges of 2 to 10 years.

 

Ernest Nyirenda
Ernest Nyirenda
2 hours ago

Give more stiffer sentences to the offenders to deter would be offender. Start from 60 years and above.

Ziwanda zamtundu wanji zatilowa amalawi?

Ziwanda zamtundu wanji zatilowa amalawi?

