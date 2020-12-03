Lightning kills learner as rains of terror cause havoc in Chitipa, Kasungu: 60 households left destitute

Lightning has killed a learner who was sitting for her Standard three end of term examination in Chitipa.

Another learner, in the same examination room has been injured.

The country is now receiving heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and lightning.

School officials have identified the deceased has been identified as Lusekelo Sichamba, aged 11 while the victim is Isaac Kayange, also aged 11.

The incident happened at Ishalikira Primary School.

On this fateful day, the two were in class together with other pupils writing examinations.

Suddenly, a bolt of lightning struck the two and they were immediately taken to Chitipa District Hospital.

Lusekelo was pronounced dead upon arrival and Isaac was admitted to for my treatment.

Postmortem results showed that Lusekelo had succumbed to cardiac arrhythmia.

Meanwhile, over 60 households have been left destitute as heavy rains destroyed houses and buildings in the area of Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu district.

Some of the affected villages are Mphepo, Chinemba and Phambana

Meanwhile, Member of parliament for the area Madalitso Kazombo who is also the deputy speaker Parliament has called on well wishers to assist with relief items.

