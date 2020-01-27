Girl friend murder suspect Chamthunya back in court, rehires private lawyer

Girl friend murder suspect Misozi Chamthunya is back in the High Court to answer charges of killing his Zimbabwean pregnant lover, Linda Gasa.

Chamthunya however surprised the court in the morning when he rehired Michael Goba Chipeta who earlier told the court that he had severed ties with the murder suspect.

This promoted High Court judge Ruth Chinangwa to order that Chamthunya be represented by lawyers from the state, the Legal Aid and cautioned the murder suspect against dropping lawyers willy nilly.

The hearing however failed to start in the morning as Chipeta applied to the court that the case be heard before Constitutional Court judges.

Chamthunya then applied to the High Court to suspend the hearing of the case until the Supreme Court makes a determination on the matter.

Chinangwa was expected to make a ruling on the matter in the afternoon.

