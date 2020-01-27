Lilongwe Council workers in violent protests over pay hike demands

Lilongwe city council workers on Monday engaged an extra gear in their strike to demand 20 o’er cent pay hike by staging violent protests.

The workers blocked the Reserve Bank of Malawi to parliament road with stones, tree logs and burning vehicle tyres.

The workers have been staging the strike for a week now, paralysing essential critical services in the city which include refuse collection and cleaning services.

The workers are also not collecting market fees crippling the much needed revenue for the capital city.

Council chief executive officer John Chome said he had written the Ministry of Local government for approval on the pay hike demands.

He said the council could not effect the pay hike on its own without the ministry approval.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :