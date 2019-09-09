Girl gets 13 points at MSCE, hangs herself after boyfriend dumps her

A 24-year-old girl Funny Fulayi has hanged herself in Nsanje after her longtime sweetheart allegedly terminated their love affair.

Nsanje police spokesperson Foster Benjamin has confirmed Fulaye has committed suicide over love affair matters.

“She has hanged herself in her house. Reports say she was not amused that her boyfriend ended their relationship,” said Benjamin.

A postmortem done at St Montfort Mission Hospital indicated that Fulayi had died due to “strangulation.”

The girl had just passed the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) with impressive 13 points, an examination which has seen half of the candidates who sat fail.

Fulaye hailed from Benja village in chief Chimombo’s area in Nsanje.

