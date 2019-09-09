Girl gets 13 points at MSCE, hangs herself after boyfriend dumps her

September 9, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 7 Comments

A 24-year-old girl Funny Fulayi  has hanged herself in Nsanje after her longtime sweetheart allegedly terminated their love affair.

Malawian girl that scooped 13 pts in 2019 MSCE exams commits suicide after dumped by boy lover

Nsanje police spokesperson Foster Benjamin has confirmed Fulaye has committed suicide over love affair matters.

“She has hanged herself in her house. Reports say she was not amused that her boyfriend ended their relationship,” said Benjamin.

A postmortem done at St Montfort Mission Hospital indicated that Fulayi had died due to “strangulation.”

The girl had just passed the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) with impressive 13 points, an examination which has seen half of the candidates who sat fail.

Fulaye hailed from Benja village in chief Chimombo’s area in Nsanje.

Innoxy Charles
Innoxy Charles

Palibe chodabwitsa, chikondi ndichovuta.

Agenda Setting Theory
Agenda Setting Theory

There is more to this than what we are told. By the way, this is not a girl. \she is a woman

gwenenthe mwale
gwenenthe mwale

vuto la ma plain kkkkkkkkkk

Amuna Kudambo
Amuna Kudambo

Did I read that right, a 24 YEARS old girl? Mature entry?

Mana
Mana

Very bad. Not strong minded. How on earth would she have killed herself for a boyfriend when she had such a bright future ahead of her. Kupepetulidwatu.

Chimbwi mtuwa
Chimbwi mtuwa

Mwana uyu ine ndilibe naye mawu aaaa

President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

Pakhale lamulo loti othetsa chibwezi azimumanga because we, men are very sweet sometimes and to end an affair is bad for these women.

