Judiciary gets new furniture for Constitutional Court

Judiciary has finally provided the Constitutional Court hearing the landmark election case in Lilongwe with a new set of furniture after parliament unceremoniously got back its furniture which the court had borrowed for the case.

UTM president Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera as well as the two dozen lawyers for both the petitioners and respondents comfortably sat on the new chairs when hearing resumed this morning after a weekend recess.

The court participants will also not feel the summer heat as a new conditioner has been installed as well in the court room.

Parliament got back its furniture which the court had borrowed in readiness for the budget meeting which starts this afternoon at parliament building in Lilongwe.

