Judiciary gets new furniture for Constitutional Court

September 9, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Judiciary has finally provided the Constitutional Court hearing the landmark election case in Lilongwe with a new set of furniture after parliament unceremoniously got back its furniture which the court had borrowed for the case.

The  Constitution Court room 

UTM president Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera as well as the two dozen lawyers for both the petitioners and respondents comfortably sat on the new chairs when hearing resumed this morning after a weekend recess.

The court participants will also not feel the summer heat as a new conditioner has been installed as well in the court room.

Parliament got back its furniture which the court had borrowed in readiness for the budget meeting which starts this afternoon at parliament building in Lilongwe.

My Lord My Lady This is not news only in Malawi people report hired furniture as news and not tipex sheet on elections and that Peter cant fire Ansah cause he is the beneficiary of the whole scheme and if one does down the other follow suit my lord!

