Suspected DPP cadets petrol bomb MCP official’s home

Malawi Police say are investigating reports that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets petrol bombed the residence of former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator Peter Dimba and some half dozen houses in his home village.

Dimba has confirmed that the petrol bombers came around 12 midnight at his residence in Area 47.

“Our watchman was alert. They threw two petrol bombs, fortunately the bombs did not get nearer to our vehicles. We managed to put off the fire just on time before they caused any damaged,” he said.

Dimba said an hour later, he received a phone call from a relation who told him that four houses, including that of a ward councilor who is Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have been torched.

Elections in the Lilongwe south constituency which Dimba represented before the 2019 polls, were stopped following the demise of UTM parliamentary candidate Agnes Penemulungu just before the election.

Dimba said he suspected the arsons were politically motivated to intimidate people to vote for the DPP during the forthcoming by-elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :