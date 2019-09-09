Suspected DPP cadets petrol bomb MCP official’s home
Malawi Police say are investigating reports that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets petrol bombed the residence of former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator Peter Dimba and some half dozen houses in his home village.
Dimba has confirmed that the petrol bombers came around 12 midnight at his residence in Area 47.
“Our watchman was alert. They threw two petrol bombs, fortunately the bombs did not get nearer to our vehicles. We managed to put off the fire just on time before they caused any damaged,” he said.
Dimba said an hour later, he received a phone call from a relation who told him that four houses, including that of a ward councilor who is Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have been torched.
Elections in the Lilongwe south constituency which Dimba represented before the 2019 polls, were stopped following the demise of UTM parliamentary candidate Agnes Penemulungu just before the election.
Dimba said he suspected the arsons were politically motivated to intimidate people to vote for the DPP during the forthcoming by-elections.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
kamwendo why ru talking like yu dont have brain, cant yu see that its ahabit of DPP
This self inflicted arson is designed to win free publicity and sympathy. I see no DPP hand in this as this Dimba is a person of no importance apart from being an aspirant. But thanks for this stunt dude as you have managed to draw national wide and constituent profile…I can’t fault you for learning from Moses Kunkuyu on how to create a political name with a bang.
Be of high alert Opposition people invest in CCTV, More guards and manhandle them when caught use the same petrol on them cause the police wont help the files will grow wings and so will the person!