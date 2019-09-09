Malawi army pays ex-soldier K5m for maladministration

A Malawi Defence Force ex-soldier has smiled all the way to the bank to cash K5 million courtesy of his former employers’ maladministration which has cost the tax payer that money.

Martin Maluza, the ex-soldier told ombudsman Martha Chizuma that he was unfairly treated when he was employed by the MDF.

“Maluza prematurely retired and was unceremoniously transferred hence claiming compensation and disturbance allowance,” said Chizuma when she handed over the cheque to jovial Maluza.

The MDF paid the cheque after the ombudsman directed that Maluza be paid 60 months’ salary for unfair termination of service and disturbance allowance at a corporal’s grade at the present rate.

Maluza said with the payment, he would now settle in his home, Nsanje and open a shop which he will proudly call ‘Ombudsman’.

