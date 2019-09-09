Legendary Sipho Makhabane worships with Prophet Bushiri, wows ECG Church  with performance

September 9, 2019

South Africa’s most legendary and respected gospel voice Sipho Makhabane on Sunday joined thousands at Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Ministries church in Pretoria, South Africa to worship with Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

Prophet Bushiri give Sipho blessings with hugs
Prophet Bushiri greets Sipho
Sipho perfoming in ECG Church

Upon noticing him, Prophet Bushiri cut off his sermon, honoured his presence and invited him to the pulpit to greet and bless the church.

Said Bushiri: “I remember in my younger days, when we used to have cassettes, I had so many for Sipho Makhabane and my favourite was ‘Over and Over’ song. To worship with him, today, is quite an honour to me, ECG family and, most importantly, the body of Christ.”

Honouring  Prophet Bushiri’s call, Sipho—who has over 8 albums to his credit—stepped on the pulpit and threw the church into a frenzy of joy with his amazing stage antics.

He performed 6 songs but dedicated ‘Over and Over’ and ‘I Shall Always Walk With Jesus’ to Prophet Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri.

“I thank God for this great Prophet of God. He is changing the world with his gospel. My coming here is to send a message to him that we love him and we will always pray for him,” he said.

Siphon Makhabane only joins a list of several international gospel giants that have graced Prophet Bushiri’s ECG Church in Pretoria.

Among others, they include: Martin PK, Jacqueline Carr, Keke, DA T.R.U.T.H and many others.

Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

Land of Xenos

Ernest C Nyirenda
Guest
Ernest C Nyirenda

We love you Sipho and Shephered

