Malawi election case adjourns for judges to attend parliament on budget presentation

Hearing of the landmark presidential election result challenge case was on Monday adjourned after a half-day proceedings as the panel of five judges and some lawyers are set to attend the budget meeting opening at Parliament building in Lilongwe.

Lead judge Healey Potani adjourned the case after making compliments to the new furniture which the Judiciary has bought for the court.

A new air conditioner is also cooling down high tempers in the politically highly charged case in which the opposition UTM and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) are seeking a rerun of the poll citing irregularities and vote result manipulation in favour of President Peter Mutharika.

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale commended the Judiciary for the new set of furniture and asked the Judiciary to buy new sets of furniture in all courts which have tattered chairs and tables.

The case resumes Tuesday morning.

The budget meeting is the second one in the 48th Session of Parliament inaugurated in June this year with a presentation of a four-month provisional budget.

According to a statement from Parliament, after the Finance Minister’s budget presentation today, the House will break into cluster committees for 10 days to allow members to scrutinise the budget allocations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :