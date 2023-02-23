Girl stranded at Mchinji District Hospital

A girl aged between 14 and 15 is stranded at Mchinji District Hospital as there is no one to care of her as she is nursing wounds after being injured with a panga knife by unknown thugs.

The girl who is deaf and dumb was found by police officers at a place close to Mchinji Teachers Training College three weeks ago and up to now there is no one to take care of her at the hospital.

Police Publicist in Mchinji, Limbani Mpinganjira, said after an attempt to communicate with the girl using sign language, she revealed that she was wounded using a panga knife

For now, it is difficult to identify the girl’s name as well as her relatives because she cannot hear and speak.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!