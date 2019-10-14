Girls’ education critical to Malawi development, says Mzuni lecturer

Mzuzu University (MZUNI) mathematics lecturer, Rozalia Mughogho says girls need to be provided equal education opportunities like boys for them to attain their potential to contribute to the country’s development.

Mughogho, 24, and one of the youngest lecturers at the university, made the remarks Friday when she presided over ‘International Day of a Girl Child themed, Girls Force: Unscripted and Unstoppable’ held at Kavibale Primary School Ground in Mzuzu City with support from Plan Malawi.

Mughogho expressed the need to empower girls to remain in school by encouraging them and providing their needs.

‘’Girls should be given equal opportunities like boys in pursuance of their education. They have the potential to continue with education so they can contribute to the development of the country,’’ said Mughogho.

She added that if parents fail to send girls to school, the issue has to be reported to chiefs so the former can be punished through local and council’s by-laws.

She urged government and non- governmental organisations to provide conducive learning environment for girls by, among other things, ensuring adequate classrooms, desks and availability of sanitary facilities which should assist the girls during menstruation.

Giving testimony during the event, Bridget Sindo, 14, now in standard 7 at Enkondhlweni Primary School in Mzimba District said she got pregnant when she was 13 years old and gave birth upon reaching 14.

She said during delivery, she experienced complications citing acute shortage of blood which was an indication that her life was at risk.

Sindo said after giving birth, she decided to go back to school to continue with her education and said has an ambition to be a nurse.

Plan Malawi Programme Area Manager for the North, Chakufwa Munthali said cultural beliefs are retrogressive to promoting a girl’s rights.

He said it was, therefore, imperative to involve chiefs and other relevant stakeholders to fight such abuses.

Munthali said his organization is conducting mobile courts so that perpetrators of child rights abuses are taken to book.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :