Girls explore male dominated field, hunting mice in Malawi

Girls in village Winji Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa District are venturing into a male dominated field of mice hunting in maize fields after they have gorged on grain during the harvest – making them plump and tasty.

Zione Tomasi 12, is one of them. In the pictures is captured digging in search for mice to be kebab delicacy.

Traditionally men and boys are the ones who have to be quick as they chase the mice through the fields and catch them.

Cooked, salted or dried, field mice strung on sticks are sold as a popular delicacy in Malawi markets and roadside stalls.

Malawi, with a population of 14 million, is among the poorest countries in the world, with rampant disease and hunger, aggravated by periodic droughts and crop failure.

