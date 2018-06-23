Girls explore male dominated field, hunting mice in Malawi

June 23, 2018 Nyasa Times/Mana 1 Comment

Girls in village Winji Traditional Authority Chapananga in Chikwawa District are venturing into a male dominated field of mice hunting in maize fields after they have gorged on grain during the harvest – making them plump and tasty.

Girls digging holes to catch mice for food -photo Govati Nirenda

Zione digging holes to catch mice.-photo by Govati Nyirenda

Zione Tomasi 12, is one of them. In the pictures is captured digging in search  for mice to be kebab delicacy.

Traditionally men and boys are the ones who have to be quick as they chase the mice through the fields and catch them. 

Cooked, salted or dried, field mice strung on sticks are sold as a popular delicacy in Malawi markets and roadside stalls.

Malawi, with a population of 14 million, is among the poorest countries in the world, with rampant disease and hunger, aggravated by periodic droughts and crop failure.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Mesimadzi Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mesimadzi
Guest
Mesimadzi

The last paragraph has let down an otherwise good write up befitting the title. What is wrong with us Malawians? We believe a story without negativity is incomplete. Mindset change is the answer to our advancement.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes