Girls march in Malawi cities against sexual abuse

Hundreds of girls accompanied by some women have marched in the major cities in the country to send a strong message against increasing cases of sexual abuse with defilement and rape topping the list.

A few men joined the girls and women in the protest marches in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu following increased reports of rape of girls across the country.

The girl protesters say they want the government to take a step in dealing with issues of gender-based violence, saying enough has not been done.

In their petition, they are demanding that perpetrators of rape should face stiffer punishments to deter would-be offenders, among others.

They are also demanding protection of girls so as to prevent issues of rape and defilement in the country.

The demonstrations were led by Malawi Girls Guides Association (Magga).

