Lilongwe concerned drivers to petition government over licences renewal tests

A group of concerned drivers in Lilongwe has resolved to petition Minister of Transport and Public Works Sidik Mia over what they have described as unfair treatment by both the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services and Traffic Police Officers.

The grouping calling itself as Lilongwe Concerned Drivers has been holding a series of meetings culminating into the decision to petition the government.

The decision to petition the Minister comes in the wake of what the drivers claim is unjustified treatment by the two bodies which making their lives miserable.

During a meeting in Lilongwe last week, the concerned drivers agreed in unison to force government remove drivers examinations for those who are already experienced and have got licences that need to be renewed.

“We already have licences and yet when they expire we are told to go for tests again. We feel this is unfair and unjustified. We are very experienced and what we are demanding is that during renewal they should just renew our licences,” said Justin Kapalepale.

Another driver Colllins Makaka said they feel victimized because the licence that they use is categorized and yet those normally used by others are not classified.

“We are against the category. Why ours are categorized and those used by small vehicles and even ministers are not categorized. This is segregation. We know we carry people but the way the examinations we undergo when renewing licences were formulated is beyond our reasoning

capacity since some of us never went far with our education hence being drivers and even working for poor people from Chisepo, Nathenje, Mbwataliak and Sadzi,” he explained.

The meeting was attended by over 70 drivers with others coming from as far as Mchinji, Dedza, Ntcheu and Kasungu.

Vice Chairman of the grouping Ganizani Sandikonda said their decision to petition government is a result of the way they are being treated by government agencies like the Department of Road Traffic Directorate and Traffic Police.

“We believe the Minister will intervene on our behalf and make our lives better again. There are so many challenges we are facing on our roads and we know this government is a caring government hence our intentions to engage the Minister,” said Sandikonda.

Secretary for the grouping Rodwell Kumtanga disclosed that they will soon engage their counterparts in the south and north so that they can join forces and work like a team.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares