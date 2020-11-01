Weather affects Malawi Sand Music Festival but show goes on Sunday

Sand Music Festival 10th Anniversary started on a wrong footing on Friday following heavy winds which were experienced in the lakeshore district of Salima leading to electricity being cut off at Livingstonia beach and Saturday the festival was brought to a halt due to heavy rains but the show continues this Sunday.

Founder of Sand Music Festival Lucius Banda has announced that the festival upon advice from technicians on-site, they have resolved to continue with performances this morning at 9 am starting with Lulu, Master KG, Diamond at 1 pm and then the Black Missionaries.

“Thereafter, the Sunday program will continue as planned. We sincerely apologise for this unfortunate set of events,” he said.

Not it’s all music and fun at the 10th anniversary of the Sand Music Festival in Salima.

