Girls Shine Christian Academy  pledges to plant more trees in Lilongwe

Lilongwe based private secondary school known as, Girls Shine Christian Acadamy has pledged to plant more trees in Lilongwe through its annual tree planting drive in order to assist in conserving environment in the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of the tree planting exercise which the school conducted recently at its campus along Mchinji road in Lilongwe, the school’s Wildlife Coordinator Herbert Joseph said their move is to embrace environmental conservation.

“Our plan is to make the environment greener and be part and parcel of environmental conservation as government is encouraging environmental conservation and ensure that we prevent cases of deforestation as well as making sure that our natural resources are conserved sustainably for sustainable development,” Joseph said.

He added that, as a school among other places they intend to visit communities that are near their school with tree planting exercises in a quest to fulfill their mission.

He also said that through their commitment they want their students to be practicing what they learn in class about environmental conservation.

” In our curriculum there are some topics that emphasize on environmental conservation and we have been teaching our students about environmental conservation, for this reason we want the students to be going on the ground and do actual work,” he said.

During the recent tree planting exercise, Girls Shine Christian Acadamy students and teachers planted 200 tree seedlings at their campus that were sourced from Lilongwe City Council (LCC) as well as Wildlife and Environmental Society of Malawi (WESM).

Lilongwe city Mayor, Esther Sagawa commended individuals, organisations and schools for taking up tree planting initiatives in order to conserve environment in Lilongwe.

She called for more individuals, organisations and schools in Lilongwe to embrace tree planting and help in protecting the environment.

“Our city is growing rapidly and this growth comes with the responsibility for us to protect our environment, together we can create a Lilongwe that is not only a hub of development but also a haven of natural beauty,” she said.

Girls Shine Christian Acadamy was established in 2016 to promote girls education, the school has been organising annual tree planting programmes since its establishment as one way of complementing government efforts aimed at conserving environment.

