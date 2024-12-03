GJU intensifies GBV fight, explores use of digital platforms to empower women

The Gender and Justice Unit (GJU) has intensified the fight against sexual and gender-based violence and is now exploring how the organization can utilize the new media in empowering women and girls to confront any forms of violation to their rights.

GJU is one of the local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society organizations (CSOs) devoted to the fight against any forms of sexual and gender-based violence in Malawi.

As part of the observance of this year’s 16 Days of Activism against GBV, the unit conducted a webinar on Thursday during which various notable women made presentations, highlighting the importance of respecting, upholding and promoting the rights of women and girls in the society.

This high-level dialogue, during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, brings together Malawi’s foremost voices in law, technology, and gender justice. From judicial insights to survivor perspectives, from law enforcement expertise to academic research, the panel represented the multifaceted approach needed to address tech-facilitated GBV in the current digital age.

Annually, the global community commemorates the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women from November 25, which also marks the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism against GBV, concluding on 10 December, the International Human Rights Day.

The Executive Secretary for the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Habiba Osman, gave welcoming remarks before High Court judge, Ms Zione Ntaba, made a presentation on legal frameworks, judicial challenges and policy implications.

Bridget Oscar Phiri presenged on survivor perspective, support needs and feminist approaches before Senior Superintendent Gladwel Kubwalo took to the podium with a presentation on law enforcement response, investigation challenges and digital evidence.

Media lecturer at the University of Malawi (UNIMA), Jimmy Kainja, made a presentation on media role, digital rights and public awareness while Ulemu Kanyongolo presented research findings, feminist analysis and policy.

GJU founder and executive director Sarai Chisala-Tempelhoff focused on EmpowerLine introduction, app demonstration and implementation vision.

Chisala-Tempelhoff stated that as technology reshapes the world, the new media has become both a tool for empowerment.

She, however, lamented that the tools have become a weapon for gender-based violence.

She said it is against this background that the unit decided to conduct the webinar marking a crucial milestone in Malawi’s fight against tech-facilitated gender-based violence.

GJU conducted the event in partnership with Technical Support from Humphreys Mkandawire of Mizu Live.

Meanwhile, in their collective statement, the stakeholders affirmed their unwavering commitment to Women Human Rights Defenders (WHRDs).

“In 2024, our collective strength lies in solidarity, recognizing that protection is not an individual endeavor but a shared responsibility. We call for comprehensive support mechanisms that shield WHRDs from systemic challenges, workplace toxicity, and persistent gender-based discrimination.

“Our solidarity transcends competitive spaces, creating collaborative environments where women uplift, protect, and empower each other. By coordinating effectively, amplifying marginalized voices, and building robust support networks, we transform individual vulnerability into collective resilience. Our united stance challenges institutional barriers and advances the critical work of women human rights defenders across diverse contexts,” reads the statement.

