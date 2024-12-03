NBM plc re-launches Scholarships and Awards Program to Support Malawian Tertiary Students

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has re-launched the NBM Scholarships and Best Performing Students Awards for tertiary students, pumping in K270 million.

The program, which was launched at the University of Malawi (UNIMA) on Friday, builds on the Bank’s longstanding commitment to education in Malawi, which spans over three decades.

Speaking during the launch, NBM plc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harold Jiya reaffirmed the Bank’s dedication to fostering academic excellence and addressing students’ financial challenges by introducing two core components the NBM Scholarships Program and the Best Excellence Student Awards.

The program is a continuation of the former NBM plc Best Student Awards.

“Each intake, NBM plc will support 35 scholarship recipients, five from each institution, covering tuition fees, accommodation, upkeep, stationery, medical allowances, and laptops. Additionally, five students on the Dean’s List from each institution will be awarded annually.”

“The program also includes coaching and mentorship opportunities for scholarship beneficiaries, as well as internship placements for those who consistently perform well academically. With these enhancements, the NBM Scholarships and Best Performing Students Awards is valued at K270 million,” said Jiya.

In her remarks, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) Agnes Mwangwela speaking on behalf of the seven universities that will benefit from the program, expressed gratitude towards the NBM plc gesture saying the program gives hope to students who are having financial challenges to pursue their education in higher learning institutions.

“What has been shown is that, these students, once identified are going to be supported for up to 4 years, which is very good because they no longer have to worry about finances. They can concentrate on their studies and do well. In addition to that, we are also very thankful because the National Bank plc is going to help us recognize excellence,” said Mwangwela.

Unima Student Union Speaker Joel Chigalu also expressed deepest appreciation to NBM plc for their unwavering commitment to empowering education in Malawi.

“We celebrate hope, opportunity, and the promise of a brighter future. For many of us, pursuing higher education has been a dream filled with challenges—financial, personal, and beyond. This scholarship not only eases the financial burden on our families but also inspires us to focus on what truly matters by excelling in our studies,” said Chigalu.

The revitalized program will benefit students across seven universities which are UNIMA, Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES), Mzuzu University (MZUNI), LUANAR, Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), and the Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA).

