UDF raises concerns over electronic management devices in key MEC dialogue

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has sparked a national conversation following its recent engagement with the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) over the use of Electronic Management Devices (EMDs) in the 2025 General Elections. This meeting, held at MEC’s headquarters, was marked by the UDF’s insistence on ensuring that the deployment of EMDs does not jeopardize the credibility and inclusivity of the electoral process.

Led by the party’s President, Atupele Muluzi, the UDF delegation outlined specific concerns regarding the functionality, security, and accessibility of the devices. Muluzi emphasized that while technology can enhance the efficiency of elections, any technical failures or cybersecurity vulnerabilities could undermine public trust in the electoral outcomes.

“Technology must be an enabler of democracy, not a barrier. It is imperative that MEC guarantees the reliability of these devices, especially in rural areas where connectivity is often limited. Every Malawian voter, regardless of location, must feel confident that their vote counts,” Muluzi asserted.

MEC Chairperson, Anabella Mtalmanja, acknowledged the UDF’s concerns and assured the delegation that the commission was taking all necessary steps to address potential challenges. She outlined ongoing efforts to test the EMDs comprehensively, train election officials, and ensure backup systems are in place.

“We appreciate the UDF’s proactive approach in raising these issues. As MEC, our goal is to conduct elections that are not only credible but also inspire trust among all stakeholders. The deployment of EMDs will be done cautiously, with transparency and accountability at the forefront,” Mtalimanja stated.

Beyond technical issues, the UDF also raised concerns about voter education, urging MEC to launch a nationwide campaign to familiarize the public with EMDs. The party highlighted the risk of disenfranchisement if voters, especially in remote areas, do not understand how the devices work.

Muluzi called on all political parties and civil society organizations to join forces in educating the electorate. “This is not just about technology; it’s about empowering voters. We must collectively ensure that no one is left behind in this democratic process,” he added.

The meeting ended on a constructive note, with both sides agreeing to hold regular dialogues leading up to the 2025 elections. The UDF’s concerns have set the stage for a broader national debate about the role of technology in elections and the need for inclusive processes.

As the electoral calendar progresses, all eyes will be on MEC to see how it addresses these challenges and delivers a seamless voting experience for all Malawians. Meanwhile, the UDF has vowed to remain vigilant, working with MEC and other stakeholders to ensure the upcoming elections reflect the will of the people.

The dialogue underscores the importance of collaboration in strengthening Malawi’s democracy, with technology serving as both an opportunity and a challenge in the path toward credible elections

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!