Global Aids Interfaith Alliance donates Covid-19 PPE to Bangwe Weaving Factory

Global AIDS Interfaith Alliance donated Covid-19 equipment worth K344,400 to Bangwe Weaving Factory in Blantyre.

Lucy Nyirenda, Programmes Coordinator for Global Aids Interfaith Alliance, said their gesture is as a result of their plight for the underprivileged.

“We work closely with vulnerable groups such the elderly, persons with disabilities, women and children. Therefore, when MACOHA approached us, we did not hesitate to pitch in.”

Nyirenda also said, MACOHA has also been a partner in many initiatives through the Factory such as sewing school uniforms which they =distribute to various beneficiaries.

She said the equipment donated are buckets, hand sanizers, soap, basins, masks, hand towels, gloves and gumboots.

Executive Director for MACOHA, Georgina Navicha said they approached Global Aids Interfaith Alliance for assistance and hailed the organisation for a positive response.

“It would not have been possible for us to buy all the Protective Equipment provided here. Yes, we are able to sew face masks for ourselves but we needed materials. Even worse, our financial constraints do not enable us to buy sanitary materials for everyone at the factory,” she said.

Bangwe Weaving Factory Centre Manager, Eunious Chirwa described the donation as timely as the factory on its own cannot manage to buy the equipment.

Chirwa said,the factory as the biggest employer of persons with disabilities in Malawi they need such equipment to protect their employees from Covid-19.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares