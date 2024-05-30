Global Health Corps alumni donate to Mitundu Hospital, conduct screening services for chronic ailments

The Lilongwe Chapter of the Malawi alumni of the Global Health Corps have donated assorted medical drugs to Mitundu Community Hospital to ease the pressure the facility continues to face as a result of rapid population growth in communities surrounding it.

The alumni also conducted screening services for various ailments.

Speaking to Nyasa Times in an interview after the donation, Global Health Corps Country Director, Simon Simkoko, the donation was part of the activities the organization had chosen to do as a way of giving back to the community.

Simkoko added that they conducted screening services to enable people know their health statuses, stressing that early detection and treatment of diseases is critical in eliminating them.

Among others, the people got screened for chronic diseases such as cervical cancer, sexual transmitted infections (STIs), HIV and mental health.

“We have still an issue to mobilise people because not all people have responded to this. What we think as Malawians, we need to encourage people to come for screening services. We have to make sure their health is good,” said Simkoko.

Mitundu Hospital serves around 6, 000 people, a figure the facilitator in-charge, Danford Chilambula, described as huge.

Chilambula therefore thanked Global Health Corps alumni for donating to the facility.

The alumni spent around MK5 million on donation and screening services.

