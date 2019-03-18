Globe Internet expands 4G reach to Salima, Mangochi

Globe Internet Limited, a recognized leader in providing state of the art Internet connectivity solutions and networking services has expanded its 4G network reach to the lakeshore districts of Salima and Mangochi.

Globe Internet Chief Commercial Officer Elias Imaan said in an interview yesterday that the development has come about following calls from customers in the areas who were calling for affordable and high speed internet service.

“We have had numerous enquiries from customers in these districts and many others especially Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) NGOs with offices in peri-urban and rural markets, enterprises with branches outside the cities and residential customers looking for our popular and affordable internet packages on 4G.”

“As ‘Customer First’ is one of our Values, we have just done that. People of Mangochi and Salima can now enjoy our robust Internet services at affordable prices,” said Imaan.

He said their Sales Representatives are visiting the areas everyday as they are working on establishing their own service centres to offer sales and customer support.

Imaan said Globe Internet will replicate its portfolio of popular 4G packages – Freedom, Freedom PLUS, Voom and Loyalty in the areas including an introductory package of 8GB for MK10,000, the best deal on the market valid for one month and many more offers.

“Plans are underway to rollout similar services in Kasungu, Karonga and Mulanje very soon,” said Imaan.

Currently Globe Internet offers 4G Broadband internet in the main cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Zomba.

