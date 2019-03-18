Gaba picks up form at Wits

Malawi national team forward Gabadihno Mhango is a rejuvenated striker at Bidvest Wits in South Africa following his team’s 4-2 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic last Friday.

The flames striker scored one of the four goals and soccer followers say this is a good development for Gaba as he will be part of the flames squad to face Morocco later this month.

Coach Thom Mkorongo has hailed Mhango for upping his game saying there is hope he can cement his position at Wits.

“His performance went down but now he has picked his form if you look at the way he played on Friday. It shows he is working very hard. He just needs to continue working hard to maintain his form,” said Mkorongo.

Bidvest Wits is currently on number two with 41 points from 24 games.

Mhango went to South Africa in 2013 after proving to be a lethal striker when he was with Nyasa Big Bullets.

