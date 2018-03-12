Gloria Manong’a to launch new songs at  great gospel concert in Blantyre

After a period of silence, Gloria Manong’a of the Chilengedwe hit track is set to unveil songs from her new album titled Konda during the great gospel concert scheduled to take place on March 25 2018 at Robin’s Park in Blantyre.

It will be a rare occurrence as for the first time a great football legend Peter Mponda will grace the occasion and share some sports tips while waiting for a poet performance by the famous Robert Chiwamba.

Speaking in an interview, Manong’a told Nyasa Times that all the preparations are done and people should expect best performances.

“We are very prepared and people should expect fireworks and the manifestation of the Holy Spirit as we are first ministers of the word of God. My songs are spiritual, inspiring, and soul touching,” she said.

Other artists to spice up the event include Dr Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Sir Paul Banda, Favored Martha, Walisungu Balaam Kishombe,PenjaniNyasulu, King James Phiri, Stella Kantwanje and several others.

The new album has eight songs which include Konda, Hossana, Mapemphero, Mwasiyakuti, YatsaNyali, Masalimoanga, Oitanidwa, Palibekanthu,Mtimawamzako and they are coming in different genres like Manganje, Reggae, rhumba and Vimbuza.

“I have combined several genres for the sake of variety, I want to reach to as many people as possible considering that people also vary in preferences,” she said.

Apart from performances, people will also stand a chance of winning various things including piece of cloth (Zitenje), cooking pots, plates and other items.

The concert which has been made possible with support from Robin’s park, Ufulu FM, Monarchy Lodge and Mapeto (DWSM) limited will start at exactly 1o’clock in the afternoon to 6 o’clock in the evening, with an entry fee of K1500 only per head.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :