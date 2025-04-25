Gloves Off: DPP, UTM Clash Over Alliance Leadership

What was shaping up to be a potential political alliance between the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the UTM has now taken a dramatic nosedive, with both camps trading political jabs.

UTM leader Dalitso Kambabe’s ambitions to head the coalition have been flatly rejected by the DPP, which has made it crystal clear that their 84-year-old patriarch, Peter Mutharika, remains their presidential candidate — come rain or shine.

In a fiery statement issued by DPP spokesperson and APM’s right-hand man, Shadreck Namalomba, the party went further to accuse UTM of orchestrating the controversial age-limit bill aimed at blocking Mutharika’s 2025 bid. Namalomba dismissed rumors surrounding the former President’s health, insisting that Mutharika is in excellent shape and ready for battle.

The statement also comes hot on the heels of revelations by DPP Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey, who had hinted at ongoing alliance talks with unnamed political players. This follows internal tension within the DPP, with senior figures like Peter Mukhitho publicly clashing with former Reserve Bank Governor Dr. Kabambe over who truly steered Malawi’s economic growth under the DPP’s watch.

Meanwhile, political analyst Augustine Harawa from Mzuzu believes that no opposition alliance, however grand, will easily unseat the ruling MCP. He credits President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration for strides in economic recovery, infrastructure development, and renewed donor confidence.

As the 16 September polls draw near, one thing is clear — the road to 2025 will be anything but smooth.

