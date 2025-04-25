Standard Bank Fuels Youth Innovation at National Robotics Challenge

Standard Bank Malawi has once again demonstrated its dedication to youth empowerment and digital transformation by injecting K15 million into the Robotics for Good Youth Challenge, held on April 22 at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre.

The event, which was part of the Malawi Girls Can Code Too initiative funded by the Embassy of Ireland, brought together brilliant young minds aged 13 to 19 from across the country to showcase locally inspired innovations in robotics and artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the event, Standard Bank’s Head of Marketing and Branding, Tamanda Ng’ombe, underscored the bank’s vision for a tech-driven future.

“Our participation in this challenge reflects Standard Bank’s commitment to rebuilding a future where technology becomes a force for good. We are proud to stand with our partners in nurturing forward-thinking, solution-oriented young minds,” she said.

“It speaks to our core belief in unlocking potential through digital education, supporting inclusive innovation, and empowering the next generation to shape the Malawi we envision in Vision 2063.”

UN Women Country Representative Letty Chiwara hailed Standard Bank for its bold investment in youth-driven innovation.

“Standard Bank’s support is a powerful testament to the role of private sector in driving Malawi’s development. We are proud to be part of initiatives that champion innovation, gender equality, and equip young people with the digital skills essential for a sustainable future,” she said.

Chiwara further emphasized that through strategic partnerships with like-minded stakeholders, Standard Bank is helping unlock the potential of Malawi’s youth and empowering them to be drivers of technological progress.

The initiative is backed by UN Women, in collaboration with the Ministries of Education and Gender, iMoSyS, UNDP, and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!