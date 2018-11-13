Golden Boot chase heats up: Malawi TNM Super League

Moyale Barracks striker Gastin Simkonda and Nyasa Big Bullets hitman Chiukepo Msowoya are the current leading scorers in the elite TNM Super League according to the latest statistics released by the Super League of Malawi (Sulom).

Simkonda helped his side to collect maximum points over the weekend when they beat brothers in arms Mafco F.C 1-0 on Saturday.

On the other hand, Msowoya failed to extend his lead as his side went down to giant killers Masters Security in a match played at Dedza Stadium.

Msowoya gave himself a target of 20 goals at the beginning of the second round and it is yet to be seen if he can fulfill his dream.

Stain Dave of TN Stars who led the better part of the first round as well as the beginning of the second round has banged in 12 Goals at this far while Silver Strikers forward Mike Tetteh and Raphael Phiri

of Civil Sporting are on third with 11 goals.

Tete scored Seven Goals of the total goals while playing for Mzuni before rejoining Silver Strikers.

With 10 goals are Peter Katsonga (Tigers) and China Chirwa (TN Stars) while Luke Chima (Tigers fc), Sheriff Shamama(Karonga United) and Juma Yatina (Masters Security ) have 9 goals each.

Maxwell Salambula (Blue Eagles), Mphatso Filimoni, (Silver Strikers) and the duo of Nyasa Big Bullets attackers Bright Munthali and Nelson Kangunje have 8 goals apiece.

