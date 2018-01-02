Good luck, Chihana tells Rev Munthali for joining MCP

The opposition Alliance for Democracy (Aford) president Enock Chihana has wished “good luck” to the Reverend Maurice Munthali of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Synod of Livingstonia, who has joined Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Chihana said though Munthali associated with Aford, he did not join the party but was a friend of Aford.

“He has decided to join MCP, we wish him all the best,” said Chihana.

Munthali said he has dumped Aford on advice from Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe that people of Rumphi West want him to represent them in the 2019 polls.

Chikulamayembe confirmed that people want Munthali because “he is a capable person”.

Assuming Munthali stands in 2019, he us likely to face Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) councillor for Masasa Ward in Mzuzu, Yona Mkandawire, who is also eyeing the same seat. The Rumphi West seat is currently occupied by Jacqueline Kouwenhoven.

Born on July 25 1956 at Chimbata Village, Mwazizi under Chikulamayembe in Rumphi, Munthali is married to Thandie Luhanga and they have three children, and three grandchildren.

Having obtained a certificate in Theology at Livingstonia Theological College, Munthali obtained a Diploma in the same field in 1994 from Mindolo Ecumenical Foundation in Zambia. He was offered an honorary Masters degree in Theology in 2015 by the University of Jerusalem.

He has worked in eight parishes of the Synod. He opened his clerical work at Lupaso in Mzimba (1985-1987), then Mpherembe (1987-88), Ekwendeni (1988-1990), Dwangwa (1990-1994).

He then served as the Synod’s literacy secretary between 1995 and 2004. At the same time, between 2000 and 2003, he ministered at Chibavi, and later became General Secretary for the Synod between 2004 and 2012.

In 2012, he served the Lilongwe church up to 2016, when he was transferred to Katawa in Mzuzu where he has served until his retirement.

Besides, Munthali has been moderator for the Synod, and has also served as board chairperson for the Christian Literature Association of Malawi (Claim) and Zomba Theological College. He has also served as a member of the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) for 12 years.

