Malawi Police IG says crime level reduced, defilement cases increase

Inspector General (IG) of Police Lexten Kachama has said the level of crime in the country has decreased but pointed out that there has been a five percent increase in defilement cases in the just-ended year.

In his annual crime report during the end-of-year police celebrations at Area 30 Police Headquarters in Lilongwe, Kachama revealed reported cases declined from 51 421 in 2016 to 43 158 in 2017, which is a difference 8 262 representing a 16 percent decrease.

“There was generally a reduction in almost all categories of crime such as murder, robbery, break-ins, rape and theft of motor vehicles in the past year,” said Kachama.

He also said there has been reduction of road accidents by 37 percent.

However, he said the increase in defilement cases is a cause for concern

