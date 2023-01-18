Good Neighbours Malawi donates K16m worth of medical supplies to Malawi

Good Neighbours International Malawi on Tuesday handed over K16 million worth of cholera and Covid-19 medical supplies to the Ministry of Health to bolster Malawi’s fight against the two pandemics.

Good Neighbours International Malawi Country Director Gyojin Joo said her organization could not stand idly by without providing support as Malawi battled against the twin scourges of Covid-19 and cholera, with the latter claiming over 800 lives since March when the disease was first detected.

Joo said it is against this background that her organization decided to contribute to the efforts by the Ministry of Health to increase access to clean water, particularly in areas at risk of cholera outbreaks and to ensure that communities have the knowledge and resources to use it safely.

“In addition to cholera, Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the world and Malawi is no exception. Although regulations have been lifted to some degree, we must not let our guard down when it comes to prevention and protection,” she said.

Joo added, “Good Neighbours International Malawi strongly hopes that this donation will support the continued use of masks in Malawi.”

She expressed gratitude to President Stanley Kwon – a representative of the KW in the United States – for providing the high quality masks to Malawi.

In her remarks, the Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda disclosed that the fight against cholera is far from over and that the number of cases keep rigsing each passing day.

Chiponda said as of January 16, 2023, Malawi had registered a cumulative 25, 458 cases of which 846 had lost their lives.

