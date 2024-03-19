Good news as TB treatment success rate remains at 90% in Malawi

The National Tuberculosis (TB) and Leprosy Elimination Programme says Malawi is currently doing better as TB treatment success rates remain at 90 percent a development that needs to be maintained.

Kanyerere: TB treatment success rate remains at 90 percent

NTLEP TB and HIV Programme Officer Henry Kanyerere said this has the potential to effectively help in fighting the disease.

He added that the provision of improved diagnostic skills and tools to health workers and TB patients is vital in provision of quality care to TB patients in the country.

Kanyerere has since revealed that the programme intends to reach out to many health care workers with various trainings.

In 2022, at least 17,000 people were diagnosed with TB while in 2023 there was an increase to 19,000 patients.

Health rights activist Maziko Matemba said stakeholders in the health sector should enhance their efforts towards prevention of further spread of the diseases.

Malawi will on March 24, 2024 join the rest of the world in commemorating the World Tuberculosis and Leprosy Day.

 

