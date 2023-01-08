Good News Ministries distributes foodstuffs, money to underprivileged Lilongwe villagers

Good News Ministries on Friday distributed bags of maize and monetary gifts to 325 underprivileged households in the area of Group Village Head (GVH) Padzuwa, Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe.

The Malawi’s fastest growing Pentecostal ministry targeted the elderly, persons with disabilities and the frail with its donation, which totalled K5 million.

One of the church elders at Good News Ministries, Wesley Mlozi, said giving to the poor was part of the activities the church had planned to mark the end of the festive season.

“We thought as the festive season is coming to an end, we should also give out, as a church, to the people. This is one of the ways we can show love as our Lord Jesus Christ taught us that we should also share,” said Mlozi.

He stated that donating to the underprivileged in the society is also in line with the teachings and philosophy of the founder of Good News Ministries – Prophet Patson Gondwe.

Mlozi added that they had chosen Padzuwa Village, which is kilometres away from Lilongwe City and tarmac road, to signify that distance does not count if someone wants to show his or her love for God’s creation.

“Where we are today is very far from our church. But we thought we should come here because these people may be feeling sidelined when people are sharing gifts during the festive season,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Nabete Makina, could not hide her joy when her name was called to receive her bag of maize and a K3, 000 cash.

Makina described the donation as a ‘miraculous salvation for me because I have had no food in my house for some days’.

“Mulungu adalitse omwe atibweretsera chakudya chimenechi [May God bless those who have given us the food],” she said.

GVH Padzuwa said a majority of his subjects do not have enough to sustain themselves.

He said the donation had come at the right time.

“On behalf of these people, I wish to thank Good News Ministries for the support. It will save lives of a few people. But let me take this opportunity to appeal to other well-wishers to come and donate more because the number of people that are going hungry in this area is quite huge,” he said.

