Gospel rapper Bktens to drop Hosanna single

A hip hop gospel musician set to drop a single titled ‘Hosanna’ on July 27, 2020.

In an interview in Lilongwe on Friday, Bktens whose real name is Besten Kaunde said that, the song is meant to appreciate and show gratitude to God for saving his life from the world of sin to the life of Jesus Christ.

“I am thanking God for his kindness towards my life. He took me from the sinful deeds and gave me His wonderful and precious life,’’ he said.

Bktens said that, being in God he is experiencing the abundant blessings and he does not regret that now he is born-again in Christ.

Part of the song, mwanawa Davite ndiyimba Hosanna/ Kutamanda Yehovausikundiusana/ kusalakudya palibezopitasoku Sana/Lero ndili pamalo pano kuyimbaosana/muuchimo muja wanditulutsa, mwandiyeretsa / Yesu Khristuinu mfumu yanga mwandikweza, mwandi dalitsa ndiye zamibyololomibyolo ndinatenga ndizanga/madalitso mbwembwembwe kugawanaso ndiazanga/ Machitidwe3:25 pachili chonse mbuye wanga anayeretsa.,

He added that, his God deserves honour and praise because He has set him free from any yokes and bondage of sin and currently he has freedom in Christ than before.

Bktens pointed out that, the song Hosanna was composed and inspired by the Holy Spirit after looking at amazing miracles and wonders God has been doing in his life.

“ I got motivated by the spirit-filled teachings of my father in the Lord Bishop Ligowe of Kawale Living Water Church to compose this song,’’ the gospel singer disclosed.

He has featured Chikondi said that, people should expect the powerful message and enjoy the song, because it was danceable and well balanced.

‘’It is all in one track, whoever feels like to dance can do so, who just feels like listening can just listen to the message and the song has both multi-skilled artists,’’ Bktens added.

The Song produced by DJ OK at Home made Music Studio will be available on Malawi-music.com.

