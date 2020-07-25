MCP youths uproot DPP flags in Blantyre
Ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youths have gone on rampage in Blantyre, uprooting flags of the opposition, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and replacing them with MCP flags.
One of the youth, Edgar Mkanda has posted on his Facebook wall pictures of him and others removing the DPP flags.
“We are removing DPP and UDF flags. Yes, we are removing now at Sanjika [Palace] road. One landlord at a time,” he says.
Residents in Blantyre woke up on a chilly morning to see a lorry with MCP youths dressed in green blazers uprooting the DPP flags one month after the party lost the June 23 court sanctioned election.
However, this has not gone down well with some UTM members have expressed concern that this tendency of uprooting opponents’ flags is what made the DPP infamous and the Tonse Alliance major partner, MCP should avoid.
Others have blamed the MCP for sponsoring the DPP flag uprooting exercise instead of investing in them to make them productive citizens.
There was no immediate comment from the MCP and the DPP on the matter.
These are the thugs who were terrorising in DPP and have migrated to MCP and are being sponsored by Moses Kunkuyu, Enock Kanyimbiri and Kondi Nsungama. Please UTM do not be part of this thuggery
Its too early to start showing this behaviour. We thought u changed your behaviour but looks like its that past Mcp still here now
Malawi amene adayitembererayo adayitembereradi
The flags that have been removed and replaced are only those that were flying along the Sanjika road, I don’t think it is bad removing those flags because a new tenant of Sanjika palace is a person who belongs to MCP. If you can go around Blantyre city, you will find that most DPP and UDF flags are intact.
Though I don’t like what DPP does especially when they abused their power but removing the dpp flags will not make malawi prosperous.Please MCP leaders stop this nonsense, Malawi is a multiparty country.Leave the DPP/UDFflags and just add Tonse alliance Flags that will show tolerance, amongst Malawians.Tonse alliance government should stop these youths and give them something to do, before they become another MCP cadets.Always it starts like that, preaching peace and you uproot other parties flags is not good.Its not MCP which is ruling Malawi, it’s Tonse alliance government, meaning a group of parties coming together for the benefit… Read more »
If police is apolitical, they should arrest the MCP youth.
We voted and promised change fellow MCP members let us walk the talk so that the parties that run the country in the past twenty five years should learn by example. Thank you.
Zanzii zopanda ndi mchere womwe, do you expect DPP and UDF flags to be flying along the Sanjika road when a new tenant belongs to MCP??
Please 🙏🏽 let’s not get overzealous with victory. Let’s not behave like udf and dpp. We are smart in Tonse Alliance.
If UTM and other Tonse alliance partners think they are in government then they are daydreaming. This is an MCP government.
Kufoyilatu uku