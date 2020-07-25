MCP youths uproot DPP flags in Blantyre

Ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youths have gone on rampage in Blantyre, uprooting flags of the opposition, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and replacing them with MCP flags.

One of the youth, Edgar Mkanda has posted on his Facebook wall pictures of him and others removing the DPP flags.

“We are removing DPP and UDF flags. Yes, we are removing now at Sanjika [Palace] road. One landlord at a time,” he says.

Residents in Blantyre woke up on a chilly morning to see a lorry with MCP youths dressed in green blazers uprooting the DPP flags one month after the party lost the June 23 court sanctioned election.

However, this has not gone down well with some UTM members have expressed concern that this tendency of uprooting opponents’ flags is what made the DPP infamous and the Tonse Alliance major partner, MCP should avoid.

Others have blamed the MCP for sponsoring the DPP flag uprooting exercise instead of investing in them to make them productive citizens.

There was no immediate comment from the MCP and the DPP on the matter.

