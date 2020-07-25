Mattter of fact on Dr Matchaya

We earlier carried a story in which Nyasa Times reported on the transfer of Dr Medison Matchaya from Nkhotakota as a District Commissioner (DC) following some issues there. Our mistake is that we used Dr. Greenwell Matchaya’s picture in that news item, thereby giving a wrong impression to the reader that either Dr Greenwell Matchaya is Dr Medison Matchaya or they are related. We swiftly changed the picture after that error. But we note this is obviously wrong, regardless of whether the misrepresentation is beneficial of harmful to either of the two.

We would like to unconditionally retract this misrepresentation and offer an apology to Dr both Greenwell Matchaya and Dr Medison Matchaya and go further to clarify that, just for the avoidance of any doubt:

To our knowledge, Dr Medison Matchaya is a medical doctor while Dr Greenwell Matchaya is a PhD holder in Economics.

Further, to our knowledge Dr Medison Matchaya who hails from Nsanje is completely unrelated to Dr Greenwell Matchaya (fondly known as oMwale in his village) who hails from Mtemambalame, Traditional Authority M’bang’ombe in the Lilongwe District. Dr Greenwell Matchaya’s other closest places he calls home include TA Chiwere in Dowa, Chamama, Kasungu, and TA Chikho in Ntchisi.

Even their lines of practice are completely different, with Dr Medison Matchaya practicing as a DC while Dr Greenwell Matchaya is an Economist.

We once again apologize and hope that such an unfortunate misrepresentation does not irretrievably prejudice either of the two unrelated Drs as they venture into their daily business.

