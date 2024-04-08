Governance expert Bamusi question report that says Malawi is one of the well-governed countries

Governance commentator Mabvuto Bamusi has taken a swipe at the World Economic Governance Index which indicates that Malawi is one of the 10 well-governed countries, saying it does not reflect the realistic situation on the ground.

He said the index contradicted other reputable governance indexes, citing the most recent Transparency International Corruption Perception Index which revealed that corruption has worsened.

“The World Bank also revealed that poverty has worsened. Local economic think-tanks forecast a worsening economic situation with more devaluations of the kwacha anticipated,” said Bamusi.

He said it is, therefore, unrealistic to rate Malawi as a well-governed State, taking into consideration all the challenges being experienced in all aspects of development.

The World Economics Governance Index gives insights into the performance of African countries, evaluating governance through indicators such as corruption perception, rule of law, press freedom and political rights.

With an index score of 52.9, Malawi has been ranked on position seven on a list topped by Mauritius with a score of 69.3 followed by Namibia with a score of 69.1. South Africa is third with a score of 65.5, Botswana is on position four with a score of 65.1 and Ghana is on position five with a score of 61.7.

“Although governance quality across the continent varies, some countries outperform others,” reads part of the information published by businessinsider.com on Thursday last week.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!