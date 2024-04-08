Scramble for MCP party positions heats up: Mcheka-Chilenja announces vying for first deputy VP

Former first deputy speaker of the national assembly, Esther Mcheka Chilenje, has announced her intention to vie for the position of first deputy vice president of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) at the party’s upcoming elective conference in August.

Speaking to the media this morning, Chilenje, who recently joined the MCP, expressed optimism that the party will uphold the country’s constitution and provide her with the opportunity to contest. As per the current nomination list circulating within party circles, Chilenje is poised to compete against eight MCP heavy weights and top brass.

In a separate interview, party spokesperson Ezekiel Ching’oma noted a surge in momentum toward the convention, with increased competition for positions. However, he clarified that the party has not yet opened the nomination list. However, the party has come under fire recently for passing a resolution that bars new comers from contesting at the coming convention.

Ching’oma has maintained that the party is yet to communicate with the public on the resolution.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!