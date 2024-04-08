Education activists demand immediate action on rampant ‘sex-for-grades’ abuse at Mzuni

In the wake of revelations of shocking and disgusting ‘sex-for-grades’ activities at Mzuzu University involving some male lecturers and female student, the Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) has demanded action from government, to the extent of calling for the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) to hold a public inquiry on the matter.

In a statement released on Monday, 8 April 2024 CSEC Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe and board Chairperson Limbani Nsapato said recent revelations are alleging that lecturers are engaging in sexual relationships with female students in exchange with academic grades.

“CSEC vehemently condemns these egregious actions and stands in solidarity with victims whose dignity and freedoms have been callously violated,” says part of the statement.

The statement further says, the revelations which started in 2019 and continued in 2020 and 2022 as reported by several country’s media platform should not be accepted as pursuit of Knowledge at the cost of one’s integrity or autonomy.

Therefore, “We call upon stakeholders – administrators, faculty, students, government officials and civil society organizations to unite in this noble cause saying education is a beacon of enlightenment, unattained by a shadow of exploitation,” concludes the statement.

A recent graduate from Mzuzu University, brought to light grave allegations against a lecturer in the Department of Communication Studies, accusing him of offering grades in exchange for sexual favors.

Labeling the scandal as a case of ‘Sexually Transmitted Grades’ (STGs), the graduate claims she was compelled to succumb to the lecturer’s demands in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences over her four-year tenure at the university to ensure her academic success.

She also highlighted the plight of 15 other women within her cohort who were allegedly caught in the same exploitative web, sparking a call for immediate investigation and reform within the institution.

She alleges she was sexually exploited for four years by this lecturer, whom we cannot currently name for legal reasons.

The victim further claimed she had sex with the lecturer in Sexually Transmitted Grades (STGs) numerous times over her tenure at Mzuni and that he persistently abused her until her graduation in September 2023.

She unequivocally stated that she knew of 15 additional women in her cohort within the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences who were ensnared in the sextortion ‘orgy’ the lecturer had deliberately orchestrated around the courses he taught at Mzuni.

Despite these ordeals, she only received passing grades.

She stated her decision to come forward was driven by the psychological impact of the ordeal and her desire to protect many of the girls at the institution.

“At first, he consistently let me down. But later, he informed me that he would ensure my passing if I met him. After yielding to his demands, he never let me down again,” she explained.

She disclosed that she contemplated suicide numerous times during her four years at Mzuni.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!