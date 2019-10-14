Government assures University of Livingstonia graduates of employment opportunities

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Justine Saidi has assured University of Livingstonia (Unilia) graduates of employment opportunities in government.

Speaking Saturday on the sidelines of the university’s 13th graduation ceremony that took place at Mzuzu Stadium, Saidi, who was the guest of honour at the ceremony, said government has introduced a number of programmes to create employment opportunities for graduates across the country.

“The government, among other initiatives, wants to provide employment opportunities to graduates; it also introduced internship programme and just recently, the State President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika presided over ground breaking ceremony for the construction of 250 secondary schools.

These schools will create the need for more teachers and other professionals in different departments within the education sector,” said Saidi.

Saidi added that some graduates may venture into businesses, thereby creating employment for others while others may end up working with the private sector.

In his remarks, General Secretary for CCAP Livingstonia Synod, Reverend Levi Nyondo, asked government to send on retirement employees who are 65 years old to create employment opportunities for new graduates.

“My plea is that those above 65 years old should retire from civil service if the graduates are to be employed,” said Nyondo.

The graduation ceremony was celebrated under the theme “Living the dream “.

