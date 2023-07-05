Government hands over single buyer licence to ESCOM
Speaking during the official handover ceremony in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola alongside Head of Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) Dr Janet Banda, Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, and officials from Mera and Escom, said the handover is in line with government’s policy to ensure the provision of sustainable and affordable energy in Malawi.
With the retransfer of the licence, he said, Escom now has the full mandate to perform the functions and duties of the single buyer licence.
” We want to assure Malawians that the decisions we make and processes undertaken are with due diligence and also with speed,” he said.