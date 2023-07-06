TZ President Suluhu Hassan to attend Malawi’s 59th Independence Celebrations

President of the United Republic of Tanzani, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, arrived in Malawi on Wednesday, a day ahead of Malawi’s 59th Independence Celebrations, which she is expected at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Hassan is due to stay in Malawi from July 5-7 where she will, among others, strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two neighbouring nations.

The Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, who was flanked other senior government officials, welcomed the TZ Head of State at the Kamuzu International Airport.

According to the programme shared with the media, President Suluhu will visit Lilongwe Civic Office where she will be welcomed by the Mayor of the City of Lilongwe, Councillor Richard Banda after which she will pay a visit to the Malawi Parliament where she will sign the Visitors’ Book and plant a tree outside the VVIP Lounge.

Additionally, Suluhu will visit the Kamuzu Mausoleum where she will pay her respects by signing the Visitors’ Book and laying a wreath.

Thereafter, President Suluhu will attend prayers at BICC, which are part of the activities to mark Malawi’s 59th Independence Celebrations Commemorations.

