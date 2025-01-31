Government Moves to Streamline Neef Loans for Small-Scale Farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture has directed the National Economic Empowerment Fund (Neef) to station its officers in every Agriculture Extension Planning Area (EPA) to ensure a smoother and more efficient distribution of farm input loans to small-scale farmers.

Agriculture Deputy Minister Benedicto Chambo said that this move will help farmers access inputs on time and be ready for the next planting season.

“Farm input loans by Neef are a key initiative of the Chakwera administration. If well implemented, they have the potential to transform our agricultural sector,” Chambo said.

He acknowledged that delays in the 2024 programme were due to unforeseen circumstances but assured that the government would prevent a repeat of such setbacks. Neef will now use existing agricultural offices to verify loan applications early, ensuring that inputs reach EPAs by August.

Chambo also revealed plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Trade to set farm gate prices and secure markets for this year’s harvest, protecting farmers from exploitation by middlemen.

Neef CEO Humphrey Mdyetseni welcomed the arrangement, saying it would improve monitoring and ensure efficient loan distribution.

“This framework allows us to track how farmers are utilizing input loans and respond to their needs more effectively,” Mdyetseni said.

Neef has allocated K150 billion for farm input loans and anticipates a budget increase in the upcoming National Assembly meeting. So far, K40 billion has been disbursed, with more funds to be utilized as fertiliser distribution progresses.

