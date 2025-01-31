Labour Minister Mumba Opens Jamaican Doors for Malawian Reggae Artists

Labour Minister Vitumbiko Mumba has helped secure a groundbreaking opportunity for Malawian reggae and dancehall band, Flames, which is set to tour Jamaica next month following an invitation from the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association.

The Lilongwe-based group, featuring renowned artists Don Tarz, Born Afrikan, Anne Matumbi, and Blasto, has already begun rehearsals ahead of their February 9, 2025 departure. The band will perform at various festivals, marking a major milestone for Malawian reggae on the global stage.

Mumba, who recently visited Jamaica alongside Matumbi and Born Afrikan, hailed the initiative, emphasizing that it creates opportunities for Malawian artists to showcase their talent internationally and expand their networks.

“This is a great platform for our artists to gain exposure. Now, they can perform beyond our borders and connect with key players in the global reggae industry,” Mumba said.

The minister, a passionate supporter of the arts, previously worked with legendary Mtebeti Wambali Mkandawire and helped organize tribute concerts in his honor.

“I have a deep love for the arts. Working with Wambali was a learning experience, and I hope our artists continue to sharpen their craft,” Mumba added.

During his visit to Jamaica, Matumbi met reggae legend Yellowman, an experience that further fueled his mission to promote Malawian reggae.

“Jamaica appreciated our music when we went there with the minister. Now, we want to give more artists the chance to showcase their talent. We also recorded some collaborations, which we will release soon,” Matumbi said.

The tour coincides with Jamaica’s annual reggae celebrations in February, making it the perfect opportunity for this cultural exchange.

Jamaican reggae has long inspired Malawian artists, with many drawing influence from its pioneers. Several Jamaican legends, including Burning Spear, have performed in Malawi, further strengthening the connection between the two nations.

Now, Flames Band is set to raise Malawi’s flag high in the heartland of reggae.

