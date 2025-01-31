“No More Dirty Deals!” Attorney General Demands Transparency in Global Investment at London Summit

Malawi’s Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, has delivered a fiery call to action at the Sovereign and States Disputes and Enforcement Summit 2025 in London, demanding an end to corruption and shady dealings in international investment agreements.

“The days of backroom deals, illicit financial flows, and corporate exploitation are over,” Nyirenda declared, urging governments and investors to prioritize transparency, accountability, and ethical governance.

Nyirenda insisted that investors must comply with domestic laws on environmental protection, human rights, anti-corruption, and corporate governance. He highlighted the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Protocol on Investment, which mandates state parties to uphold laws safeguarding labor rights, human rights, and the environment.

“Corruption is bleeding Africa dry,” he warned, revealing that illicit financial flows cost the continent billions of dollars annually.

Nyirenda also took aim at litigation funders, arguing that those who bankroll legal battles should not only share in the spoils of victory but also bear the consequences of defeat.

“If you want a piece of the pie, you must also pay the price when the case is lost,” he asserted, advocating for funders to be held liable for litigation losses and cost awards.

Calling for stronger enforcement mechanisms, Nyirenda urged arbitration tribunals to be more than passive referees.

“Arbitration tribunals should not just be watchdogs but bloodhounds—detecting and exposing fraud, corruption, and financial crime,” he emphasized.

Nyirenda cited landmark cases—Indiana Resources Ltd v Republic of Tanzania, World Duty Free Ltd v Republic of Kenya, and Nigeria v Process & Industrial Developments Ltd—as proof that lax oversight fuels corruption.

“Malawi is setting the standard. We will not allow opaque, exploitative investment agreements that harm our citizens and environment,” he declared.

Nyirenda’s passionate speech underscored Malawi’s unwavering commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring fair, transparent investment agreements.

“We call on all governments and investors to join us in this fight. The future of our nations depends on it.”

