Vitality Netball Nations Cup Live on DStv from February 1-9

The 2025 Vitality Netball Nations Cup, featuring England, Malawi, South Africa, and Uganda, will be broadcast live on DStv’s SuperSport Events channel across two weekends in Nottingham and London.

The tournament kicks off on Saturday, February 1, with South Africa facing Uganda at 17:00, followed by England vs. Malawi at 19:00. The round-robin phase continues on Sunday, February 2, and Saturday, February 8, before the third-place playoff and final on Sunday, February 9.

Broadcast Schedule (All on SuperSport Events)

Saturday, Feb 1 : 17:00 – South Africa vs. Uganda 19:00 – England vs. Malawi

: Sunday, Feb 2 : 16:00 – Malawi vs. Uganda 18:00 – England vs. South Africa

: Saturday, Feb 8 : 17:00 – Malawi vs. South Africa 19:00 – England vs. Uganda

: Sunday, Feb 9 : 15:30 – Third Place Playoff 18:00 – Final

Matches will be held at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena and London’s Copper Box Arena. The top two teams after the round-robin phase will battle for the title on February 9.

England, fresh from victories over world No.1 Australia and New Zealand, aim to maintain their momentum. Head coach Jess Thirlby acknowledges the rising threat of emerging teams, stating, “They have talent in abundance and can be real threats on the international stage.”

Spar Proteas assistant coach Zanele Mdodana views South Africa’s invitation as recognition of their growing status, saying, “Playing top-ranked teams like England is a great opportunity to gauge our progress.”

Fans can stream all matches on the DStv Stream app or manage their subscriptions via the MyDStv app.

