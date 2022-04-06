Government officials shun Bingu memorial service

Government officials were on Tuesday conspicuously missing from former president late Bingu wa Mutharika’s memorial service in Thyolo, raising concerns over deepening political rivalry between the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the ruling Tonse Alliance.

In Parliament, shadow minister of Information Mark Botomani asked why the government was not in attendance at the memorial service.

Minister of Tourism and Culture Michael Usi told the House that the government was not invited at the memorial service.

Chairperson of the organising committee of the memorial service, Francis Mphepo who is also administrative secretary of the DPP conceded in interview that government officials were not invited, saying the organising committee made an open invitation instead.

Former President Bakili Muluzi, UDF president Atupele Muluzi, Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa whose faction is labeled as rebels in the DPP and some low key UTM officials were in attendance.

The event has been graced by brother to the late Bingu, Peter Mutharika and his wife Gertrude.